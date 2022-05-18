Kessel Run’s Software Pathway Strategy Approved

BOSTON (16 May) – Kessel Run’s Acquisition Strategy, the Kessel Run Air Domain DevSecOps Portfolio, was signed and approved under DoDI 5000.87 on April 13.



The Kessel Run Air Domain DevSecOps Portfolio consolidates 21 separate program efforts under a single acquisition strategy and establishes five Software Acquisition Pathway programs of record. The strategy outlines how Kessel Run will employ DevSecOps as a modernization tactic to deprecate current systems and transform them into an approach that increases responsiveness to the ever-changing technology and threat landscape.



“It helps us align our appropriated funds with our programs of record, in a way that allows us to maintain our DevOps Culture and approach to modernization,” said Rachel Mamroth, the Deputy Chief of Acquisitions for Kessel Run. “With this approved strategy we can keep true to the modernized development and delivery of software while still being accountable and reportable to congress.”



The Acquisition Strategy is designed specifically around how Kessel Run operates as a DevSecOps and Acquisitions unit. The Strategy enables Kessel Run to operate faster by better synchronizing its alignment in terms of funding, requirements and authorities, according to Lynn Anderson, an Acquisitions Program Manager for Kessel Run.



“We now have a consistent set of approved strategies across all of our activities that will allow us to scale more effectively,” Anderson said. “This will allow us to move faster with less bureaucracy.”



DoDI 5000.87 is the Software Acquisition Pathway, which establishes policy, assigns responsibilities, and prescribes procedures for building software acquisition programs. With a design that aligns with modern software development and delivery practices, the Software Acquisition Pathway ultimately speeds up acquisition, development, integration, and testing of secure software.



“Our formalized transition to the Software Acquisition Pathway for the entire Kessel Run Portfolio of Programs increases our responsiveness to the emerging and changing technology and threat landscape,” Mamroth said.



Kessel Run, officially known as Air Force Life Cycle Management Detachment 12, has a proven track record in enhancing efficiency, saving cost and modernizing the way the Air Force operates with its agile software development.



“This is a historic milestone for the future of Kessel Run,” said Lt. Col. Max Reele, the Materiel Leader of Kessel Run. “This guiding policy now enables Kessel Run operations to more closely align with our capability goals.”

