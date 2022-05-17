Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award

    Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award

    Photo By Tammie Moore | Sgt. 1st Class Andrea Collins was presented a Sergeant Audie Murphy Award during a...... read more read more

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Story by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    By Tammie S. Moore
    Fort Meade Public Affairs Office

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – A Soldier assigned to Fort George G. Meade earned the Sergeant Audie Murphy Award during a ceremony at the post theater May 17, 2022.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Krause,780th Military Intelligence Brigade command sergeant major, presented the award to Sgt. 1st Class Andrea Collins, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion senior digital network analyst sergeant for E. Company.

    Sergeant Audie Murphy Association members actively develop and sustain a professional NCO corps, Army readiness, and safe communities.

    Collins encourages others to participate in the program.

    “It's a challenging process, but it's fun,” he said. “You will meet wonderful new people. You get to get a better sense of camaraderie and service to the community. It's amazing.”

    For more information about the Fort Meade Sergeant Audie Murphy Association, email fggm.samar@gmail.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 07:33
    Story ID: 420958
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award, by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award
    Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award
    Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award
    Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award
    Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award
    Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award
    Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort George G. Meade
    Sergeant Audie Murphy Award
    SAM-A
    Sergeant Audie Murphy Association
    FGGM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT