Fort Meade Soldier earns Sergeant Audie Murphy Award

By Tammie S. Moore

Fort Meade Public Affairs Office



FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – A Soldier assigned to Fort George G. Meade earned the Sergeant Audie Murphy Award during a ceremony at the post theater May 17, 2022.



Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Krause,780th Military Intelligence Brigade command sergeant major, presented the award to Sgt. 1st Class Andrea Collins, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion senior digital network analyst sergeant for E. Company.



Sergeant Audie Murphy Association members actively develop and sustain a professional NCO corps, Army readiness, and safe communities.



Collins encourages others to participate in the program.



“It's a challenging process, but it's fun,” he said. “You will meet wonderful new people. You get to get a better sense of camaraderie and service to the community. It's amazing.”



For more information about the Fort Meade Sergeant Audie Murphy Association, email fggm.samar@gmail.com.