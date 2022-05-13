USS Springfield Sailor Named SUBPAC Sea Sailor of the Year

Logistics Specialist (Submarines) 1st Class Aubrey Pereyra, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), was named Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year for the fiscal year of 2021 during a ceremony in San Diego, April 27, 2022.



“This is amazing!!” said Pereyra. “To be able to represent USS Springfield - to be able to represent America’s submarine – was such an honor and makes me stronger as a future Chief Petty Officer.”



Pereyra, from Colorado Springs, Col., has been assigned to Springfield for the past 24 months. He was one of five finalists for Submarine Force Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC) Sea Sailor of the Year (SOY) and attended five days of special events in San Diego, culminating in the SUBPAC SOY Reception & Announcement Ceremony on April 27.



Being named the top performer across all operational forces for SUBPAC, Pereyra will be meritoriously promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer.



“Team Springfield could not be more proud of Petty Officer Pereyra,” said Cmdr. Andy Domina, Springfield’s commanding officer. “He is the face of Springfield; he mentors Sailors; he gets the parts the ship needs to stay in the fight; he stands Diving Officer of the Watch; he can do it all!”



Established in 1972, the SOY Program recognized Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors; however, in 1973, the program was expanded to recognize one outstanding shore-based Sailor. In 1982, the program was further expanded to include the Navy Reserve SOY. In 2020, the program was expanded to increase the number of SOY’s meritoriously advanced from four to 18.



Springfield, with a crew of approximately 150 Sailors, is forward-deployed to Guam. Springfield shifted home port from Pearl Harbor on March 21, 2022, as part of the U.S. Navy strategic laydown plan for naval forces in the Indo-Pacific Region.



For more news from USS Springfield, please visit https://www.csp.navy.mil/springfield/.

