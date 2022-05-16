SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2022) –Sailors of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) read to kindergarten, first, second and fourth grade students at St. Mary Elementary School as part of a command-sponsored community relationship program, May 16.

Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Gomez, Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Jontae Caldwell, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Austin Perron, were selected to represent the command, along with Yeoman 2nd Class Shayla Dillet, a recent Makin Island Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ). Dillet was named JSOQ as a stand-out performer among her peers and was hand-picked to visit the students.

“It was very heartwarming seeing how excited the students were,” said Dillet, “They asked about the uniform, about the ship and asked about everything.”

Makin Island’s efforts are aimed to highlight Sailors recognized for their hard work and need to give back to their community.

“It’s awesome to see how excited they were to see us,” said Perron. “It made my day to see that it made their day. As a kid, I loved when the soldiers and sailors would come to our school. So being able to be that now is awesome.”

Prior to reading stories to the students, the Sailors ate lunch with the children and took some time during their recess to answer questions about life in the Navy and their jobs aboard the ship.

“The engagement between the Sailors and the children was truly rewarding,” said Principal Amanda Johnston. “We really appreciate these volunteers’ commitment to both their country and our community.”



Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 16:24 Story ID: 420935 Location: CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Sailors Read to Students, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.