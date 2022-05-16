New U.S. Ambassador to Honduras visits Soto Cano Air Base

Photo By Martin Chahin | U.S. Army Col Steven Gventer (left), Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, Ambassador...... read more read more Photo By Martin Chahin | U.S. Army Col Steven Gventer (left), Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, Ambassador Laura F. Dogu (center), U.S. Ambassador to Honduras, and Col Carl Hennemann (right), commander of Army Support Activity, tour Soto Cano Air Base, May 13, 2022. Ambassador Dogu was previously the U.S. Ambassador to Nicaragua from 2015-2018 and has served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy Mexico City, Mexico. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Chahin) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Ambassador to Honduras, Laura F. Dogu, visited service members assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo (JTF-B) and the Honduran Air Force, May 13, 2022, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras.



The visit included meetings with the Honduran Air Force, U.S. Army Support Activity, and JTF-B leadership teams with a focus on the diverse units and capabilities that operate out of Soto Cano Air Base.



Discussions during the visit included readiness efforts surrounding the rapid capability to support natural disaster responses and provide humanitarian assistance when requested.



“I could not be prouder of the rescue and disaster relief efforts and global health engagements carried out by JTF-B, U.S. Southern Command forces in Honduras and the region,” said Ambassador Dogu.



Soto Cano Air Base is a Honduran military installation and host to three tenant units associated with JTF-B, which is comprised of more than 500 military personnel and over 600 U.S. and Honduran civilians.



JTF-B has existed for 38 years and is the longest-standing task force in the U.S. military.



“It is an honor and a privilege to host the U.S. Ambassador to Honduras,” said U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of JTF-B. “Our diverse team appreciates the opportunity to better understand her priorities and communicate the unique capabilities JTF-B brings to the region and Honduras in support of the U.S. SOUTHCOM mission.”



In November 2020, JTF-B deployed assets and personnel to areas across Honduras, Panama, and Guatemala in response to the devastation caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota, providing immediate life-saving aid and delivering over 400,000 pounds of aid during the response.



In 2021, JTF-B conducted various medical and surgical readiness training exercises, treating 4,992 patients across the Central American region. Medical teams from Soto Cano Air Base also conducted veterinarian readiness exercises, inoculating 2,750 livestock in an effort to enhance Honduran and regional food stability.



“This visit provides senior leaders from both Honduras and JTF-B an opportunity to hear directly from the new U.S. Ambassador,” said Gventer. “Hurricane season is right around the corner and it’s all about developing relationships and communicating early so we are ready to work together when called upon.”



Ambassador Dogu was previously the U.S. Ambassador to Nicaragua from 2015-2018 and has served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy Mexico City, Mexico.