Leaders Listen: SDDC conducts listening session at 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, SDDC commanding general. and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, SDDC Command Sergeant Major, held a listening session at the 597th Transportation Brigade headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis May 17.



Listening sessions are a closed forum for personnel to discuss issues, share personal experiences and to offer suggestions to make the Army better.



The feedback from the session will be consolidated and a plan of action will be formulated to address the themes.



Many participants said it was their first time in a listening session and they appreciated the chance to have an open dialogue about a variety of issues.



"She genuinely cares about her Soldiers and their concerns," said U.S. Navy Lt. Robert White, operations officer, "She was so approachable and honest in her responses to questions."



"It is good to know that she takes an interest in Soldiers’ well-being and I appreciated the opportunity to hear her guidance and opinions on a variety of issues," White added.



After the listening session, Hoyle and Morrison recognized the 597th Transportation Brigade Ocean Cargo Clearance Authorities Team, U.S. Navy Lt. Robert White, operations officer, and Malcolm Scales, victim advocate.

