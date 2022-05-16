Fort Sill cranks up the heat on interns

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (May 16 2022) — While interns are expected to work in unfamiliar environments and under less-than-ideal conditions, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill took it to a whole new level when they literally threw their interns into the fire.



Ashley Kutac and Rachel Feld are part of the Army Fellows Program, a program which plans development through a blending of progressive and sequential work assignments, formal training and self-development. As part of their internship the duo will work in different Garrison organizations to gain knowledge and experience — including donning firefighting equipment and fighting fires at the Fort Sill Fire Department’s training area.



“I’m really enjoying making connections and meeting new people and seeing how all the different pieces work together to make the garrison run smoothly,” said Kutac about the program. “I don’t have a military background, and this is a great way for me to jump into the military world and think about a career down the road.”



For Feld, the program offers her a chance to “come home,” to the life she left when her father retired from the Army.



“I’ve been an Army brat my entire life,” said Feld. “My entire life, the Army has been my home and now (under this program) it’s like I’ve come home again.”



Since entering the program, Kutac and Feld have already had their share of excitement at Fort Sill. Kutac helped guide a plane at the Henry Post Army Airfield, while Feld was learning how to do trench collapse rescues.



“If I was just working a regular office job, I probably wouldn’t get to experience something that firefighters do every single day,” said Feld. “I’m learning so much every day about the government and the military and I think that will definitely help me in my future career.”



The Army Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for high school graduates, college graduates, or those already in the workforce who are looking to join the Department of Defense with no prior military experience.



For more about the Army Fellows Program visit https://www.dvidshub.net/video/833543/army-fellows-program

