SETAF-AF hosts Vicenza Military Community masquerade gala

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.29.2022

    Story by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    VICENZA, Italy – The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa hosted a night to remember at Villa di Montruglio in nearby Barbano-Mossano for members of the Vicenza Military Community, April 29.

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General Gen. Christopher Cavoli spoke to the gathering of more than 500 patrons dressed in formal attire, many even donning masks and costumes befitting a Venetian masquerade gala. The USAREUR-AF Band also performed.

    The event was the first evening formal for the VMC in over two years, as
    COVID-19 protective measures restricted such gatherings.

    "It's been a long couple years since COVID changed all of our lives," said
    Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, SETAF-AF commanding general, in welcoming the attendees. "Everyone has worked so hard and I couldn't be prouder. It feels great to finally be able to host a large community-wide event."

    Ms. Ilaria Rucco, wife the Vicenza Mayor Francesco Rucco, sang the U.S. and Italian national anthems before Cavoli presented his remarks.

