SETAF-AF hosts Vicenza Military Community masquerade gala

Photo By Chris House | Costumed guests mingle during the Vicenza Military Community Masquerade Gala, April 29, 2022, at the Villa di Montruglio, in Vicenza, Italy. More than 500 Soldiers, family members and community leaders attended the event hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General Gen. Christopher Cavoli provided key note remarks. The evening event was the first of its kind organized by SETAF-AF since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Guests were entertained by the U.S. Army Europe-Africa Band, opera arias, jugglers, a contortionist and a live DJ. (U.S. Army photo by Chris House)

VICENZA, Italy – The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa hosted a night to remember at Villa di Montruglio in nearby Barbano-Mossano for members of the Vicenza Military Community, April 29.



U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General Gen. Christopher Cavoli spoke to the gathering of more than 500 patrons dressed in formal attire, many even donning masks and costumes befitting a Venetian masquerade gala. The USAREUR-AF Band also performed.



The event was the first evening formal for the VMC in over two years, as

COVID-19 protective measures restricted such gatherings.



"It's been a long couple years since COVID changed all of our lives," said

Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, SETAF-AF commanding general, in welcoming the attendees. "Everyone has worked so hard and I couldn't be prouder. It feels great to finally be able to host a large community-wide event."



Ms. Ilaria Rucco, wife the Vicenza Mayor Francesco Rucco, sang the U.S. and Italian national anthems before Cavoli presented his remarks.