Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a Service Dress White Uniform Inspection on Tuesday, May 17. The sailors, assigned to the facility’s Administration Directorate, conducted the inspection as summer approaches in eastern North Carolina.
Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 12:58
Story ID:
|420908
Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Service Dress White Inspection Aboard Cherry Point, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
