Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Service Dress White Inspection Aboard Cherry Point

    Navy Service Dress White Inspection Aboard Cherry Point

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Chief Petty Officer Paul Bingham, left, inspects the Service Dress White Uniform of a...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a Service Dress White Uniform Inspection on Tuesday, May 17. The sailors, assigned to the facility’s Administration Directorate, conducted the inspection as summer approaches in eastern North Carolina.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 12:58
    Story ID: 420908
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Service Dress White Inspection Aboard Cherry Point, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Navy Service Dress White Inspection Aboard Cherry Point
    Navy Service Dress White Inspection Aboard Cherry Point
    Navy Service Dress White Inspection Aboard Cherry Point
    Navy Service Dress White Inspection Aboard Cherry Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT