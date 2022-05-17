Navy Service Dress White Inspection Aboard Cherry Point

Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a Service Dress White Uniform Inspection on Tuesday, May 17. The sailors, assigned to the facility’s Administration Directorate, conducted the inspection as summer approaches in eastern North Carolina.

Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US by Thomas Cieslak