NFPC Engineers win prestigious Navy Awards



PHILADELPHIA, May 17 – Naval Foundry and Propeller Center Engineers Sarah Byrnes and Trevor G. Thayer were part of the team that was selected for the 2022 Assistant Secretary of Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists & Engineers of the Year award. The award was in the Teams Collaborating Across Naval R&D Establishment division.



Byrnes and Thayer were recognized for their collaboration with Naval Research Laboratory and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division. The group pioneered a new alloying process used for large propulsor castings.



“This is another huge accomplishment and well deserved for all of Sarah’s and Trevor’s work,” NFPC Director Nate Bird said. “This effort will not only save time and money at NFPC but will have a lasting impact on the submarine program through higher quality castings.”



The Etter Awards are given annually to the Department of the Navy's most exceptional civilian and military scientists and engineers in recognition of technically outstanding and highly beneficial contributions.



The award will be presented on June 16.



Byrnes, a York County native, earned her B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from Drexel University. She currently resides in West Chester. She is NFPC’s Machining and Metals Lab Branch Head.



Thayer, a native of Washington Twp. N.J., earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Rowan University. He currently resides in Glen Mills and is NFPC’s Foundry Engineering Branch Head.



Located at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center is a modern manufacturing facility that employs a highly skilled and versatile workforce of engineers, tradespeople, and support personnel.



###



