Artillery commandant administers Oath of Office to new officers

2nd Lt. Zachary V. Breyfogle, left, honored the tradition of a new officer giving a silver dollar to the first enlisted Soldier who salutes them when he was saluted by his best friend and former "battle buddy" Staff Sgt. Michael Youngkin.

NORMAN, Oklahoma (May 13 2022) — Brig. Gen. Andrew Preston, commandant, Field Artillery School, administered the Oath of Office to 20 newly-minted second lieutenants, including a former 75th Field Artillery Brigade noncommissioned officer, during a ceremony at the University of Oklahoma.



“The oath you take today represents a huge milestone for you as you complete your education here and prepare to lead efforts to provide security for the American people and ensure stability worldwide,” Preston told the officers. “I want you to know how personally proud I am of each of you. I am proud of your sacrifice. I am proud of your courage. I am proud of your commitment to our Constitution, to the United States Army.”



Friday marked the end of a Reserve Officer Training Corps program and the beginning of a career for the newly promoted second lieutenants of the Army’s OU ROTC Program. Among those pinning on gold bars was 2nd Lt. Zachary V. Breyfogle, a former sergeant and artillery crewmember at Fort Sill.



Breyfogle, had already earned a bachelor’s degree before attending OU. While with the Diamond Brigade he applied for, and was accepted into, the Army’s ‘Green to Gold’ (G2G) program where he earned a Master of Business Administration degree.



G2G is a two‐year program that provides eligible, regular Army enlisted Soldiers an opportunity to complete their first baccalaureate degree or their first master’s degree. Upon the successful completion of their degree program, the Soldier is commissioned as an officer in the RA.



“Field Artillery is the best job I ever had,” said Breyfogle, who will continue his career in Field Artillery. “There’s nothing better than slinging rounds into the cannon and that’s the best way to play.”



While Breyfogle was almost giddy with the excitement of earning his commission, his best friend, Staff Sgt. Michael Youngkin was a little more somber.



As is tradition, a newly commissioned officer will give a silver dollar to the first enlisted Soldier who salutes them. That Soldier was Youngkin. The two served together as enlisted Soldiers for several years before Youngkin went on to become a drill sergeant in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade and Breyfogle continued his education at OU.



“I couldn't be prouder of Lt. Breyfogle. It's well deserved. I think he's going to go on to be an excellent officer. He was an excellent Soldier and an excellent NCO,” said Youngkin. “I would have no problem serving with him again.”



Breyfogle will return to artillery’s hometown, Fort Sill, to complete the Basic Officer Leaders Course.



For Preston, the ceremony allowed him to not only administer the oath, but to also return to his alma mater. He graduated from OU with a Bachelor of Science degree before earning a commission as a second lieutenant through the Officer Candidate School.



“This place holds many special memories for me, and I know it does for all of you who attended here – the moments, the values and the lessons you will carry with you for your entire life,” Preston said.





