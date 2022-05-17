Media Advisory: Coast Guard to host open house Saturday

Editor’s Note: Media planning to attend should RSVP no later than 1 p.m. Friday by contacting the Public Affairs Office at (216) 902-6020.

WHAT: Coast Guard holds open-house event including demonstrations and tours

WHO: Cleveland-area Coast Guard members

WHEN: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Cleveland 1055 E Ninth St, Cleveland, OH 44199

CLEVELAND – Members of Cleveland-area Coast Guard units are scheduled to host an open- house event at Marine Safety Unit Cleveland, Saturday.

The event is free, open to the public and scheduled from 11.m. to 1 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to learn about Coast Guard operations, safe boating tips and career opportunities. Visitors will be able to speak with Coast Guard members who represent a diverse array of job specialties. Coast Guard members will also be guiding tours of a 140-foot icebreaker, 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter.

The U.S. Coast Guard Drill Team is also scheduled to perform.

Marine Safety Unit Cleveland is located at 1055 East 9th Street, across from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

