ESG7 Ships Earn Logistics Excellence Award

SASEBO, Japan – Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 ships have been awarded the Logistics Readiness Excellence Award (LREA) for fiscal year 2021 by Commander, Naval Surface Force Pacific.



The logistics specialist and supply readiness teams aboard USS America (LHA 6), USS Ashland (LSD 48), USS Pioneer (MCM 9) were recognized for their contributions, accomplishments, and expertise. Additionally, USS Warrior (MCM 10) was mentioned as a runner-up for the award.



"These units displayed strong shipboard logistics operating principles and procedures consistently, improving warfighting capabilities and achieving mission completion,” Capt. Kenneth Jackson, assistant chief of staff for logistics at ESG 7. “These Supply departments should be extremely proud of their accomplishments as it’s a total team effort.”



The award was based on various performance criteria, including depot-level repairable items, financial management, the Government Purchase Card program, ship inventory health, and HAZMAT during the previous year.



Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, and Commander, Naval Surface Force Pacific, worked together to develop the LREA. Logistics professionals work across the fleet, doing critical duties to combat readiness.



ESG 7 is forward-deployed in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.