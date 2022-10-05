MCAS Cherry Point EOD Works With NHHC on Historical Artifact

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, worked in collaboration with the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) Underwater Archeology (UA) Branch to render a historical artifact safe at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 10, 2022.



The EOD technicians worked on a Remington Rolling Block pistol, rendering the cartridge found inside inert. The late 19th century pistol was recovered from wreckage of the USS Huron, located off the coast of North Carolina. In order to be displayed safely, EOD was requested to remove the round from the pistol and ensure any explosive material was removed. After removing the cartridge, technicians X-rayed the round, then tested the contents inside to determine chemical composition. Afterwards, the propellant inside was removed, making the artifact safe for handling.



NHHC UA is tasked with managing, researching and preserving sunken and terrestrial military craft and associated contents on behalf of the Department of the Navy.

