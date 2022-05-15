Practice makes perfect

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, New Hampshire – More than 150 Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing participated in a large readiness exercise, here, May 12-15.



The exercise tested the wing’s ability to mobilize, deploy and operate in a simulated wartime environment. A team of Inspectors General from Pease and Air Mobility Command evaluated the wing’s performance.



“The IG’s mission is to evaluate the Wing’s readiness and ensure they can successfully deploy and operate forces in a contested environment,” said Lt. Col. Scott Treadwell, the inspector general of the 157th ARW. “AMC validates our exercise to ensure we are capable of running exercises in the future.”



The event started with a mobility line, where base agencies ensured each Airman met medical and military readiness standards. Exercise participants then deployed by bus to the on-base play area, where they would spend the next few days operating in a simulated wartime environment.



During the mock deployment, Airmen demonstrated their ability to survive and operate while under attack by enemy forces. Inspectors evaluated everything from how Airmen performed their day-to-day jobs, to how they responded to various wartime inputs, such as donning their chemical warfare gear and gas masks, performing sweeps for unexploded ordnance, and providing battlefield care to the wounded.



While stationed under tent at a makeshift entry control point for the play area, dressed in gas mask and his chemical warfare suit, Senior Airman Matthew Black, a 157th Security Forces Squadron defender, said he felt the exercise and all of the lead up training left him feeling confident in the wing’s ability to operate in a wartime environment. He also said it was a good opportunity to build stronger bonds with his wingmen.



“Sitting out here, it’s not really a lot of fun, but you’re with other Airmen building relationships,” he said.



The exercise also utilized the wing’s KC-46A Pegasus, with aerial porters loading cargo before the jet and aircrew departing for Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, on day two of the exercise. Upon the aircraft’s return the following day, the aircrew demonstrated their ability to exit the jet into a chemical warfare scenario.



As a Wing, the Airmen faced more than 120 different mission-based scenarios and together they proved the 157th is ready and able to operate in adverse environments.



"Our requirement is to get out of the door in 72 hours,” said Col. John Pogorek, the 157th ARW Commander. “We trained on it, we exercised it, and I'm confident that if we had to do it today, we could.”

