HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. – The “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Squadron (HSC) 22, stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, held an aerial change of command ceremony, May 5.

Cmdr. Aaron G. Berger, a native of Orlando, Florida, relieved Cmdr. Timothy G. Drosinos, a native of Baltimore, assuming all duties and responsibilities as the commanding officer of HSC-22.

“To have served as the commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two Two has been without question the highlight of my professional career,” Drosinos stated reflecting on his experience. “I am humbled to have been surrounded by such a professional and hard-working group and I will be forever thankful for the enthusiasm with which our Sailors came to work every day.”

During Drosinos’ time, the “Sea Knights” supported operational detachments aboard the littoral combat ships USS Sioux City (LSC 11), USS Milwaukee (LSC 5), USS Wichita (LCS 13), the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5), and the Italian flagship carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550). The detachments supported counter-illicit trafficking, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, combat logistics, theater security cooperation, and utility missions in the Second, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operations. Notably, HSC-22 was the first squadron on the east coast to deploy composite MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter and MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aircraft detachments, paving the way for manned-unmanned teaming operations in the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Additionally, HSC-22 received the 2020 Battle “E” and the 2021 Medical Blue “M” and Retention Excellence awards.

Drosinos went on to say that Berger will do an incredible job leading the Sea Knights.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the Sea Knights and uphold the high standards that Commander Drosinos set as the commanding officer of this squadron,” Berger said. “It was an absolute honor to work with him as his executive officer. The Sea Knights have demonstrated time and time again that they strive for excellence in all they do. They are truly some of the finest Sailors the Navy has to offer.”

The mission of HSC-22 is to deploy helicopter detachments to conduct sea combat operations in support of the fleet and national defense and to provide logistics, search and rescue, force protection, and disaster response to the Virginia Capes as directed.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 13:51 Story ID: 420823 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.