    NY Guard's 53rd Troop Command gets a new top NCO

    Outgoing command sergeant major honored

    Photo By Jean Sanon | New York National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Ciampolillo, the outgoing command...... read more read more

    CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna 

    New York National Guard

    CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y. (05/15/2022) – New York Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major Marc Maynard took over the responsibilities of the top non-commissioned officer (NCO) in the 53rd Troop Command during a ceremony held on Sunday, May 15.

    Maynard, the former Command Sgt. Major of the 153rd Troop command Brigade, replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Ciampolillo, who has held the job since 2018.

    Ciampolillo, who is retiring after the assignment, entered the New York Army National Guard in January 1980. In 2018 he deployed to Ukraine as the top enlisted Soldier for a 220-member New York Army National Guard team working with other NATO nations to train the Ukrainian Army.

    “Overall, with the 53rd Troop Command, it’s been an outstanding assignment,” said Ciampolillo. “It was the highlight of my career.”

    The ceremony took place before two-hundred New York Army National Guard Soldiers, along with the rows of distinguished visitors, families, and guests at the Camp Smith parade field.

    The central part of the ceremony was the passing of the unit’s flag, or colors, from Brig. Gen. Joseph Biehler, the commander of the 53rd Troop Command, to Maynard. The tradition signifies the new responsibility of the senior non-commissioned officer in the command for good order and discipline among the troops, and was symbolic of Maynard’s responsibility to care for the Soldiers of the command.

    Maynard, a Spencerport, N.Y., resident, began his military career in September of 1986 at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. He served with the 3rd Infantry Division in Germany as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Hull System Mechanic until 1988, and is a veteran of the Afghanistan and Iraq War. In his previous position, he served as the Command Sargent Major for the 153rd Troop Command Brigade, headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y.

    “I am extremely honored and humbled by the opportunity of this position,” said Maynard. “It’s a big responsibility serving our communities and New York State, and I look forward to the challenge.”

    In his remarks, Brig. Gen. Joseph Biehler praised Maynard for his service. “Marc is truly a leader who has walked the walk and performed incredibly well and at the highest levels of the NCO Corps. I’ve been impressed with his service and experience and look forward to the partnership that we are forming today.”

    The 53rd Troop Command has nearly 4,400 Soldiers with a wide range of military occupational specialties, including combat engineers, military police, explosive ordnance disposal, sustainment and logistics.

    The command mobilized thousands of troops to Washington D.C. in the winter of 2021 to augment the Department of Justice on security efforts ahead of the presidential inauguration and logistical and administrative support to state and local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic contingencies.

    Ciampolillo, a veteran of the Iraq War with more than 42 years of military service, said when asked what he’s most looking forward to when he retires, “I am looking forward to relaxing and playing gulf, and spending time with my wife and my dog.”

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 13:51
    Story ID: 420822
    Location: CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY, US
