MilGears Platform Suite of Tools

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Have you heard? MilGears expansion to all Services is here with the new release on May 15.



MilGears supports service members in every phase of their journey, from recruitment through transition—and beyond.



MilGears leverages the COOL platform to provide service members with a personalized assessment of their military training and experience and off-duty education and credentialing, including recommendations and next steps to pursue and achieve industry credentialing, in-service advancement, and post-service employment.



Initially built to support primarily Navy users, the MilGears suite of tools has been expanded and scaled for use by all Services and is a DOD enterprise wide platform. With this latest expansion, functionality has been added to support service records from each military branch. This new release includes an updated look and feel as well as new functionality to expand the platform to all military services.



Enlisted personnel from any service can utilize MilGears to get customized career and educational pathways based on their service and experience.



The MilGears suite of tools consists of four major career tools. These tools are Engage My Career, Quick Explorer, Military-2-Mariner, and Cyber IT/CSWF (Cyber Information technology/Cybersecurity Workforce).



Engage My Career (EMC) is the centerpiece of MilGears suite of tools that helps service members match their specific military experience and education with job opportunities and pro vides actionable next steps to help them be successful. This tool is unique because it considers formal and informal learning, and supplies the Servicemember with a customized and personalized report based on a distinct mix of qualifications.



Quick Explorer (QE) lets you ‘test drive’ the power of MilGears without the time commitment of entering/uploading your detailed personal information. It provides the ability to browsing general information about military occupations, Cybersecurity workforce work roles, credentials, career goals, & interests.



The Military-2-Mariner (M2M) tool determines eligibility of a Service member’s creditable sea service, military training, and experience by comparing against requirements for Coast Guard issued Merchant Mariner credentials. M2M provides guidance on how to successfully navigate the National Maritime Center (NMC) application process through the application assist guide, which provides the user steps and links to necessary forms required for completion.



The Cyber IT/CSWF tool to compares your experience, training, education, and credentials, to specific Defense Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF) work role requirements, highlight any existing skill gaps, or connect to a classification that may increase your marketability within the cyber industry.



With the expansion of MilGears suite of tools to a DOD enterprise wide platform, service members from all military branches can optimize their careers and prepare for the future by using customized tools to find credentials and build their military record and skills. This optimization continues through the service member’s lifecycle continuum including the three phase of in-service professionalization, transition communication and translation of military experience and education, and finally, as a veteran, by identifying in-demand employment opportunities that match your unique skills, experience and training.



For more information about and to try MilGears for yourself, visit https:// milgears.osd.mil/. You can also call (850) 452-6683 to speak with a MilGears subject matter expert on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (CST).



MilGears is a Platform Suite of Tools through Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) as part of MyNavy HR Force Development, which ensures that Sailors are equipped with the specific skills they need to do their jobs and have access to professional growth opportunities to enhance their careers.



NETC, as the largest shore command in the U.S. Navy, recruits, trains, and delivers those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 13:15 Story ID: 420819 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MilGears Platform Suite of Tools, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.