AIMMS begins phase I prototyping of cloud-based test and evaluation platform

Contributor: Andy StLaurent, GFIM Deputy Product Lead



PEO EIS’s Army Test & Evaluation Command (ATEC) Integrated Mission Management System (AIMMS) product office began Phase I of two prototyping efforts with industry partners this month. AIMMS will be a cloud-based platform delivering transformational test and evaluation (T&E) capabilities for project management, enterprise content management (ECM) and automated data workflow between ATEC and its Army and DOD customers.



AIMMS Phase I prototype efforts will focus on providing the basic project management, ECM, automated workflow and business intelligence/data analytics capabilities required by ATEC to fulfill its T&E mission. These basic capabilities will demonstrate the prototype’s ability to digitally enable all T&E major business processes, including request for services, test planning, test execution, reporting and retirement. AIMMS will also provide investment tracking tools for ATEC to make risk-informed investment decisions. The test capabilities investment process is critical for ATEC to respond to evolving requirements, and the AIMMS Phase II prototypes will deliver the insights needed for ATEC leaders to make investment decisions.



Successful Phase I prototypes will advance to Phase II, which will demonstrate advanced capabilities that provide transparent and auditable project information to materiel developers and acquisition decision-makers. Phase II prototypes will include data integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and non-ERP platforms. Integration points will provide AIMMS with critical data from Army authoritative data sources and streamline T&E processes, while increasing transparency and stakeholder engagement.



AIMMS, which is part of PEO EIS’ Army Data and Analytics Platforms (ARDAP) portfolio, is teaming with ATEC on the acquisition of the AIMMS prototype. AIMMS’ operational T&E environment will replace several obsolete and “siloed” legacy information systems. According to Global Force Information Management (GFIM)/AIMMS Deputy Product Lead Andy St. Laurent, “AIMMS will help ATEC bring its project management and ECM activities into the 21st century and allow sunsetting of legacy platforms, some of which date back to the 1980s.”



When operational, AIMMS will support over 3,000 users providing direct support to Army and DOD customers. It will provide relevant, timely and accurate T&E information to senior leaders for making risk-informed decisions that enable multi-domain operations through rigorous developmental testing and independent operational tests and evaluations.



Mark Deutsch, ATEC data analytics chief, said that AIMMS “will provide the Army with the capability to more efficiently plan, resource, execute and report on T&E activities, while increasing compliance with DOD and Army modernization, and cloud readiness initiatives and directives."

