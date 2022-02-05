Project Director Enterprise Services holds relinquishment of charter ceremony

PEO EIS’s Enterprise Services (ES) Project Management Office held a relinquishment of charter ceremony May 2 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



Lee James, III, who had served as project director, ES for nearly three years, is assuming the role of assistant program executive officer (APEO) for Business Mission Area at EIS, replacing Dan Joyce who accepted an assignment at ASA(ALT).



EIS Program Executive Officer Ross Guckert, who hosted the ceremony, recognized James for his “amazing upward career trajectory” at EIS, which began 18 years ago when James served as a staff officer with the Chief Technology Office. A mere four years later, he won a GCN Rising Star Award for his leadership and communication skills. Over the following years, he served in leadership roles across several portfolios, including the General Fund Enterprise Business System (GFEBS) and GFEBS – Sensitive Activities, and Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army. After attending Senior Service College at the Eisenhower School of National Security and Resource Strategy, James returned to EIS in 2019 to assume the project director role at ES. In that position, he led the portfolio responsible for acquiring, fielding and performing lifecycle sustainment of enterprise-level services that support many of the Army Chief Information Officer’s largest enterprise initiatives.



James also completed a developmental assignment as acting deputy program executive officer at EIS from October 2021 to February 2022.



Describing James as “a proven leader with unlimited potential,” Guckert told his new APEO, “I look forward to watching you progress in your career as the Army needs more leaders like you.”



Guckert welcomed Sergio Alvarez as the new interim project director, ES. This is Alvarez’s second time stepping into the interim role during his tenure as ES deputy project director.



In his final remarks as part of the ES organization, James thanked his team for “never missing a beat and continuing to deliver,” and expressed confidence that team members would continue to thrive under Alvarez’s leadership. “You got the torch,” James told Alvarez, “and I have no doubt you’ll continue to evolve this ES portfolio and take it to new heights as the Army transforms,” he said.



The ES relinquishment of charter ceremony can be viewed in its entirety on EIS’s YouTube channel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 11:35 Story ID: 420795 Location: US