Djibouti Minister of Labor Visits Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 13, 2022) Minister of Labor for Djibouti, the Hon. Omar Abdi Said, visited Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), May 12, 2022. Mr. Said was greeted by U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Iber, commanding officer of CLDJ, and the two leaders met to discuss the importance of Djiboutian employment.



The U.S. Government, through the Embassy and CLDJ, is the second largest employer of Djiboutian nationals in Djibouti. Over 1,300 Djiboutian employees work at CLDJ.



During the meeting, Iber reaffirmed that Camp Lemonnier is eager to work with Djiboutian companies in support of the many supply and service needs it takes to operate CLDJ. CLDJ has committed to continuously clarifying the requirements for companies interested in doing business with the U.S. Government. Government contracting is governed by federal regulations that define how companies qualify, register, and compete for opportunities.



In March of 2022, Camp Lemonnier worked with the United States Embassy in Djibouti to jointly provide a presentation and training at the Djiboutian Chamber of Commerce for Djiboutian companies to better understand the contracting and submitting systems used by the U.S. government. Approximately 40 business representatives attended the training. During the meeting, CLDJ committed to additional training sessions in the future.



Mr. Said and CAPT Iber agreed to meet again in person in the coming months. Following the meeting, Mr. Said toured Camp Lemonnier, visiting the public works department and laundry services center with the purpose of speaking with Djiboutians who work on CLDJ. The tour concluded with a meeting by the minister with senior leadership at Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) headquarters.



Camp Lemonnier is a forward operating site supporting joint operations managed by the U.S. Navy and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the African continent. Djibouti has been a partner of the U.S. military since 2002 when the installation on the south side of the Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport was formally stood up as the headquarters for Combined Joint Task Force, Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). Camp Lemonnier is now operated by Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT). Contracts awarded to improve Camp Lemonnier provide for enduring, yet modern facilities to support improved quality of life, mission readiness, and safety of daily operations.

