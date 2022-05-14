Army National Guard Soldiers rehearse decontamination practices

Photo By Spc. Glenn Brennan | A New York National Guard Soldier with the 222nd Chemical Company, 104th Military...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Glenn Brennan | A New York National Guard Soldier with the 222nd Chemical Company, 104th Military Police Battalion performs a decontamination exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap on May 14. Another solider carefully removes the gas mask for gear decontaminating. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Glenn Brennan, 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 222nd Chemical Company stationed at Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, N.Y. conducted a detail group decontamination training exercise here May 5.



The exercise involved the Soldiers rehearsing Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination response practices. Some Soldiers role played as though they were contaminated and moved through an eight-step training lane wearing their Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) suit, protective gear used by U.S. military personnel operating in a contaminated environment. Other members of the company rehearsed providing timely and thorough decontamination techniques to the affected Soldiers.



“Whenever an incident occurs where Soldiers get contaminated, they come to our company, remove their contaminated gear, and we provide decontamination measures for their equipment and themselves,” said Spc. George Barron, a CBRN Specialist with the chemical company. “This is the first time that I’ve had the opportunity to do this sort of hands-on training in three and a-half years, so it’s a great refresher on what our field does.”



Staff Sgt. Leonardo Fonseca, one of the unit’s CBRN noncommissioned officers, explained that this training is part of an overarching crawl-walk-run training plan the company has been conducting over the past several months.



“The crawl phase is our company creating a standard operating procedure for our Soldiers to learn and apply, then seeing what works well and what needs to be improved,” Fonseca said. “The walk phase is performing the tasks during training like this, and the run phase is refining based on lessons learned during training.”



The chemical unit’s objective is to have the ability to decontaminate an entire company effectively within the span of a few hours.