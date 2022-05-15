May 15, 2022

Contact: Lt. j.g. Joseph McGinnis

(218) 725-3800

joseph.r.mcginnis@uscg.mil



Naval Vessel Protection Zone in effect during Navy ship’s visit



DULUTH, Minn. – With the arrival of the Navy’s USS Minneapolis-St. Paul scheduled the week of May 16 in Duluth-Superior Harbor, it’s important for the public to understand what a naval vessel protection zone is, and how it affects them.



Naval vessel protection zones regulate the area of water within 500 yards of large U.S. naval vessels, and are designed to provide for the safety and security of those vessels.

Under U.S. law, these zones exist around naval vessels 100 feet in length or greater at all times in the navigable waters of the United States, as stated in 33 CFR 165.2025 (b). While the area within 500 yards is regulated, no person or vessel is allowed within 100 yards of large U.S. naval vessels unless authorized by the Coast Guard, the senior naval officer present in command, or the official patrol.

In short, if you are 500 yards or closer from a naval vessel, proceed with caution and do not come any closer. Under the law, if you are within 100 yards – a football field’s distance – you could face six years in prison and/or fines up to $250,000.

More information on naval vessel protection zones can be found online.



For more information, please contact Lt. j.g. Joseph McGinnis at Marine Safety Unit Duluth at (218) 522-0708.

