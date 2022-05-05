Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise New Horizon

    BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    05.05.2022

    Story by Steve McLeod 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Bahrain was the first regional nation U.S. 5th Fleet partnered with after establishing a new task force dedicated to integrating unmanned systems and artificial intelligence in September. We conducted an exercise together in October called New Horizon, which was the first time we integrated unmanned surface vessels with manned assets in Middle East waters alongside partner forces.

    NEWS INFO

