Exercise New Horizon

Bahrain was the first regional nation U.S. 5th Fleet partnered with after establishing a new task force dedicated to integrating unmanned systems and artificial intelligence in September. We conducted an exercise together in October called New Horizon, which was the first time we integrated unmanned surface vessels with manned assets in Middle East waters alongside partner forces.

Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.14.2022 Location: BAHRAIN, BH