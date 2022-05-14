122nd Fighter Wing commander promotion and change of command ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Justin L. Mann, Director of the Joint Staff of the Indiana...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Justin L. Mann, Director of the Joint Staff of the Indiana National Guard, left, Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler, Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air, ING and Col. Joshua C. Waggoner, 122nd Fighter Wing commander, stand at attention at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, May 14, 2022. A joint promotion and change of command ceremony took place in front of an audience of 122FW base members, family and friends. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez) see less | View Image Page

FORT WAYNE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. – U.S. Air Force Col. Michael D. Stohler, Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Indiana National Guard, was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard base in Fort Wayne, May 14, 2022.



Stohler, a member of the 122FW for the past 37 years, is the senior advisor to The Adjutant General and is responsible for organizing, training and equipping the 2,000 Indiana Airmen, state employees and contractors that primarily serve at the 122FW and the 181st Intelligence Wing, Terre Haute, Indiana.



Immediately following the promotion, the 122FW observed a change of command ceremony where the reins of wing commander responsibility were passed from the newly promoted Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler to Col. Joshua C. Waggoner, 122FW Maintenance Group commander.



Prior to his former assignment, Waggoner served as the 122FW vice commander, where he assisted the wing commander in providing leadership and management to 990 plus professional airmen, in support of the unit’s federal and state missions.



“My time as both the 122FW MXG commander and vice commander, as well as more than 20 years as a pilot in the 122FW Operations Group, and the opportunities I had to work with 122FW Mission Support Group Airmen at Camp Atterbury and Jefferson Range, have broadened my perspective on what the wing does and what is needed to accomplish the mission,” said Waggoner. “More important though, is that these experiences have allowed me to get to know the men and women across the base from all ranks and Air Force Specialties.”



The Indiana Air National Guard continues to shape the future and accelerate change by giving airmen winning opportunities to help both the state and nation.



“I’ve learned from them and trust them to do the right things, in the right ways, at the right time to ensure our wing continues to succeed,” said Waggoner. “People are our most important resource and my diverse background has taught me to empower and assist them, then get out of their way.”



Waggoner plans to work towards continuing the legacy Stohler has established for the 122FW during his tenure.



“My plan is to continue to do what the Air Force and the 122FW have always done: “To fly, fight and win,”” said Waggoner. “Flying is the mission and we will continue to be the premier combat wing in the Air National Guard. Whether it be in the A-10C Thunderbolt II or F-16 Fighting Falcon, we will man, train, equip and sustain our airmen in order to be ready to defend the state and nation.”