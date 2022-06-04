Expeditionary Strike Group 7 ships are awarded the Green H for calendar year 21

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant | PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant | PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Damian Perez, left, from Oxnard, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), checks the pulse of Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Reynaldo Ruvalcaba, from San Benito, Texas, also assigned to America, after applying a tourniquet to his arm during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise held in the ship’s medical bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan- Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 ships are awarded Green H award for calendar year 2021.



The Force Commander Annual Health Promotion Unit Award, otherwise known as the “Green H” is an annual award from the Naval Surface Force Commander to enhance battle readiness by promoting the health, fitness, and mental well-being of active duty Sailors assigned to the Naval Surface Force.



“Despite the hardships over the last year fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, we can be quite proud of the work that the ships and their medical departments have put forth to maintain a healthy and ready crew,” said Capt. Drake Tilley, ESG 7 Amphibious Task Force Surgeon. “Due to their hard work and resiliency, we are healthier and mentally ready for the unique challenges in our area of operations.”



All ships assigned to Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, which include USS America (LHA 6), USS Ashland (LSD 48), USS Green Bay (LPD 20), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and USS Rushmore (LSD 47) were recognized this year, with USS Green Bay receiving its 13th consecutive award. USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) was also recognized and awarded the “Green H.”



In addition, all the ships assigned to Mine Countermeasures Squadron (MCMRON) 7 also received the award including USS Chief (MCM 14), USS Patriot (MCM 7), USS Pioneer (MCM 9), and USS Warrior (MCM 10).



“The Green ‘H’ on the bridge wing symbolizes not only the Medical Department's success, but also the steadfast dedication of the entire crew's investment in health and wellness, said Chief Hospital Corpsman Cheng Tung, MCMRON independent duty corpsman. “It also show our units are ready for the next challenge.”



All Surface Forces units are eligible for the Force Commander Annual Health Promotion Unit Award. Those who receive the award are authorized to highlight their award by painting a green letter “H” on the bridge wing, with those receiving subsequent awards adding an additional mark beneath the previously painted green “H.”



PHIBRON 11, MCMRON 7 and USS Blue Ridge work as part of ESG 7 in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.