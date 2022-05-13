HMX-1 welcomes Sgt. Maj. Lazzeroni, bids farewell to Sgt. Maj. Greenleaf

Photo By Cpl. Mitchell Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sean Greenleaf, Sergeant Major, Marine Helicopter Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Mitchell Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sean Greenleaf, Sergeant Major, Marine Helicopter Squadron One, render a salute during the Marine Helicopter Squadron One Relief and Appointment and Retirement Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 13, 2022. A relief and appointment ceremony signifies a formal transfer of responsibility from the unit's senior enlisted advisor to another. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson) see less | View Image Page

HEADQUARTERS MARINE CORPS – Sergeant Major Sean Greenleaf relinquished his post as the sergeant major of Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) to Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Lazzeroni during a relief and appointment ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on May 13, 2022.



Lazzeroni is coming to HMX-1 from Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) in Indian Head, Maryland, where he was the sergeant major since November 2019.



During the ceremony, Greenleaf thanked everyone who contributed to the success of HMX-1.



“The Marines from HMX-1 are of the highest-caliber professionals the Marine Corps has to offer, and they are fully dedicated to this no fail mission,” said Greenleaf. “This command has left a lasting impact that will remain ingrained in our beloved Corps’ history.”



During the ceremony, the transfer of a noncommissioned officer sword from the outgoing to the incoming sergeant major symbolized the passing of duties for that position. The NCO sword exchanged between the two symbolizes the transfer of sacred trust from one sergeant major to the next.



“I am fortunate to be part of the squadron and look forward to working with all the Marines, sailors, and civilians who contribute to making this well-oiled command run smoothly,” said Lazzeroni.



Greenleaf is retiring after nearly 30 years in the Marine Corps and moving to San Diego, California.



HMX-1’s missions include worldwide transportation for the president of the United States, transportation within the national capital region for the vice president of the United States, members of the president’s cabinet and visiting heads of state.