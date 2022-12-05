NETC Commander Visits San Diego Area Commands

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Florida – Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, visited San Diego, Point Mugu and Port Hueneme May 10-12.



Garvin met with leadership at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit, North Island, Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Naval Special Warfare Leadership, Education and Development Command (NLEAD), Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Pt. Mugu, and Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering to discuss advances in Ready Relevant Learning.



Garvin’s visit to NLEAD included a tour of the command’s current classroom and spaces and the new infrastructure currently under construction on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Garvin and Capt. Ryan Shann, commander, NLEAD addressed personnel about current and future education and leadership development initiatives.



Garvin concluded his visit at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron VX-30 where he was guest speaker for their change of command.



Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.



For more information on NETC, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil.