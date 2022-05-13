Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE --

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Baird, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency command senior enlisted leader, visited the 17th Training Wing, May 12.



Baird toured the 17th TRW to understand the Air Force’s geospatial intelligence and imagery training with the intent of shaping a ‘GEOINT Training Evolution’ project slated for 2030-2035.



Baird advises the NGA director on the effective utilization of all military service members under its command. Baird was charged to standardize the GEOINT training curriculum throughout the joint force, so he came to Goodfellow to observe the mission for himself.

