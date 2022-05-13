Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training

    Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training

    Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Baird, National Geospatial-intelligence Agency...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE --
    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Baird, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency command senior enlisted leader, visited the 17th Training Wing, May 12.

    Baird toured the 17th TRW to understand the Air Force’s geospatial intelligence and imagery training with the intent of shaping a ‘GEOINT Training Evolution’ project slated for 2030-2035.

    Baird advises the NGA director on the effective utilization of all military service members under its command. Baird was charged to standardize the GEOINT training curriculum throughout the joint force, so he came to Goodfellow to observe the mission for himself.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 15:12
    Story ID: 420692
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training
    Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training
    Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training
    Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training
    Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training
    Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training
    Army CSM Thomas Baird absorbs 17th TRW GEOINT training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FOB
    U.S. Army
    NGA
    geospatial intelligence
    GEOINT Training Evolution
    GEOINT training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT