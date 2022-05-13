Fleet Cyber Command Sailor Recognized for Exceptional Leadership

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) (CTN) Tristen Hendricks, assigned to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/ U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F), was a recipient of a leadership award during the 15th Annual Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Washington, D.C. Military Information Technology (IT) Leadership Awards, May 11, for significant contribution to the warfighter through the use of IT.



This event gives recognition to information technology warfighters for their service and dedication and recognizes the contributions and sacrifices they have made in defending our nation.



“Senior is an exceptional leader and has made significant contributions within the Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO)/Department of Defense Information Networks (DoDIN) shop to support the FCC/C10F mission,” said Capt. Rachel Dempsey, Maritime Operations Center Director.



Hendricks, from Herman, Neb., attributes some of her success to her cumulative experiences while working in DCO.



“I’ve learned a lot being part of the Cyber Mission Force (CMF) since it stood up in 2014 and working with my peers and Sailors in Hawaii to stand up the CPTs (Cyber Protection Team), conducting operations across the globe, and establishing training and qualification processes for our teams,” said Hendricks. “We’ve spent years, to include working off duty hours and weekends to ensure we get it right. With that experience and then transferring here to 10th Fleet, it’s been very rewarding to see the progress Navy DCO has achieved over the last eight years.”



Her mentors also made an impact in her career.



“In 2017 I cross-rated to CTN and I’ve had some amazing mentors who continued to push me to be better and to try harder,” said Hendricks. “I honestly couldn’t have done this without them.”



Hendricks was one of 14 service members from each of the armed services and from joint services to receive this award for their contributions during calendar year 2021.



“It really is an honor,” said Hendricks. “This represents the work our Sailors across the CMF are putting in every day. I absolutely love what we do, and I’m excited to be here and look forward to seeing what comes out of DCO as we push forward.”



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations and signals intelligence. C10F is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



