Training Squadron 27 Holds Change of Command

Cmdr. Joseph Adams relinquished command of the “Boomers” of Training Squadron (VT) 27 to Cmdr. William Murphy in a ceremony aboard USS Lexington Museum on the Bay (CV 16) in Corpus Christi, May 5.



Rear Adm. Scott Jones, Commander Naval Air Force Reserve; Deputy Commander, Naval Air Forces; Deputy Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet served as guest speaker and Capt. Jeremy Rifas, Commodore, Training Air Wing (TW) 4 oversaw the transfer of command.



“It’s my distinct honor to be here at the VT-27 change of command as we continue this time-honored tradition of knocking off ship’s work, to make our spaces sparkle, put on our dress uniforms and celebrate the passing of command from one commander to the next,” Jones said.



“In the Navy, we often speak of tradition, which comes from the Latin word ‘traditio,’ meaning to hand over. We are inheritors of this handing-over, built upon the foundation of those who came before us, and it is our duty to hand-over, ‘traditio,’ to those who come behind us. Military ceremonies can be impressive affairs, they can be beautiful to observe and inspiring to take part. They never lose their significance as they showcase what I love most about the Navy, a service that, at its root, is about dignity and purpose.



“Joe, you have commanded well. You have held firm to the Boomer standard and the squadron and naval aviation is better for having had you at the helm. Bravo Zulu, and well done. Chip, you are ready. You are the perfect fit for this role, a model naval officer and a pure professional. Words can’t express how proud I am of you.”



Adams, a native of Corinna, Maine, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in May 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering. After completing primary flight training with VT-27, he earned his Wings of Gold with the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Training Squadron (HT) 8 in 2004.



Following Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) training with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, Adams reported to the “Black Jacks” of HSC-21 in San Diego. He deployed onboard USNS Bridge (T AOE-10) and to Kuwait with the 2515th Naval Air Ambulance Detachment where his squadron earned the “Battle E” twice.



Following his instructor pilot tour in San Diego, Adams reported to the “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 in Atsugi, Japan, for his department head tour, during which he deployed onboard USS George Washington (CVN 73), USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Pacific Command Area of Responsibility.



Adams earned a Masters of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and reported to the U.S. European Command to serve as executive officer to the J38 Integrated Air and Missile Defense division. He then served as executive officer and commanding officer of VT-27 in Corpus Christi.



“I am so proud of the amazing work we have done together over the last year and half,” Adams said. “The sheer volume of quality flight training that we have executed is staggering. We have averaged over 18,000 hours a year and continue to produce the world’s finest quality aviators. You continually step up to fly multiple sorties, lean forward to complete the mission but always incorporate safety and risk mitigation into every evolution. I’m extremely proud of our selfless culture of sharing mistakes and experiences to prevent future errors and mishaps. Boomers do it right.”



Murphy is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and enlisted in the Navy in 1994 under an Airman Apprentice contract. While enlisted, Murphy served as a plane captain with the “Rough Raiders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 and as an Intelligence Specialist with Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th Fleet in Manama, Bahrain. Murphy was selected for and graduated from the Broadened Opportunity Officer Selection and Training (BOOST) program and graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in industrial systems engineering in 2003.

Murphy holds three master’s degrees in three disciplines: engineering, aviation and business.



He reported to Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 for training as a P-3 Orion pilot and completed his first sea tour with VP-16, making two deployments and surges, deploying for 24 of 36 months, as an aircraft and mission commander. He operated tactically in the 5th, 6th, and 7th fleet area of operations.



Following his tour as an instructor pilot with VT-27, he selected as a full-time support officer and served his department head tour with the “Wildcats” of VT-10. Murphy was selected as the Full Time Support Officer of the Year for TW-6 in 2013 and then reported to the Office of the Chief of Navy Reserve where he served as the deputy executive assistant for two consecutive Chiefs of Navy Reserve. He reported to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs and was then selected for aviation command, returning to VT-27 as their executive officer.



“Students, what we are asking you is hard, but believe me when I tell you it’s worth it. There is no career in this life more fulfilling than being a naval aviator. Thank you for serving your country,” Murphy said. “Civilian staff, the Boomer family just does not work without your dedication and knowledge that you bring every day. Instructors, every day is the Super Bowl when you’re flying naval aircraft. This business is brutally unforgiving when we make mistakes or become complacent. Life can change in an instant. Remember to always be the instructor you wanted when you were a student.”



Cmdr. Benjamin Glaser, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, assumed the role of executive officer during the ceremony. He has accumulated more than 2,000 flight hours in various naval aircraft and his operational assignments include tours with Helicopter Antisubmarine Light Squadron 51, Carrier Air Wing Five and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51.



VT-27, located in Corpus Christi, Texas, shapes the future of naval aviation, producing the world’s finest primary student naval aviators, prepared to excel in follow-on training and the fleet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:41 Story ID: 420683 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US Hometown: CORINNA, ME, US Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training Squadron 27 Holds Change of Command, by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.