Lt. Sakkalaek Awarded the NHCL Spring 2022 DAISY Award

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE (MAY 11, 2022) – The Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Nurses’ Association announced Lt. Ashelynne Sakkalaek as its spring 2022 DAISY Award recipient.



“Lt. Sakkalaek is deserving of this award because she gives and gives,” said Capt. Michele Waara, chief nursing officer at NHCL. “You can really tell that she loves what she does.”



Sakkalaek was not in attendance at the small ceremony to honor nurses at the clinic who were nominated for the DAISY award. She is currently on temporary additional duty (TAD) in Okinawa, Japan helping the labor and delivery department for the second time while serving at NHCL.



“We asked her to take these extra duties and every time she says yes,” said Capt. Romeo Tizon, Jr., commanding officer NHCL. “It’s a testament to her commitment to what she does as a nurse.”



Sakkalaek also provided surgical nursing care to support the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission in Lufkin, Texas during a COVID-19 surge. While at NHCL she worked in the OB/Gyn department and was the lead registered nurse in the medical home port.



“She is such a ball of positive energy,” said Tizon. “Med home port is so busy and she made a huge difference at our patient centered medical home because at the end of the day, it’s about the patients.”



DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem. The DAISY Foundation was formed in January 2000, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease. His family was touched by the care and compassion of the nurses who took care of him so they developed a recognition program to honor and celebrate nurses.



“Lt. Sakkalaek is our first ever active duty nurse who was given the DAISY Award at the clinic!” said Lt. Cheryl Buckley, this year’s DASIY Award coordinator.



According to the DAISY Foundation website, the ailing Barnes had no appetite due to his illness but he ended up eating his father’s cinnamon roll when he was in the hospital. He then requested another cinnamon roll for the next day and enough for all the nurses in the unit.



At the end of the ceremony, the nurse nominees and those in attendance enjoyed delicious, homemade cinnamon rolls made by Lt. Buckley.



NHCL provides quality health care to 32,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.