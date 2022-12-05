Naval Station Great Lakes holds Summer Safety Standdown

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 12, 2022) William Ramsey, Naval Station Great Lakes' emergency...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 12, 2022) William Ramsey, Naval Station Great Lakes' emergency management officer, discusses destructive weather during the command's Summer Safety Standdown. Mishap and fatality rates historically spike during the summer, and to ensure Sailors and Marines are safe, the Navy and Marine Corps designate Memorial Day through Labor Day as the 101 Critical Days of Summer. The 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign provides relevant and timely information to educate all hands on summer mishap trends and assist in mitigating risks associated with common off-duty mishaps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Station Great Lakes safety department works to keep Sailors and civilians safe day-in and day-out. In preparation for the summer, Ross Johnson, NSGL safety and occupational health manager, arranged a safety standdown to brief all hands on key summer safety risks, May 12 at historic Ross Theater on mainside.

“Today is about focusing on those things we need to do to prevent injury or even death,” said Capt. Jason J. Williamson, NSGL commanding officer, during his opening remarks. He encouraged the audience to ask questions of all of the presenters. “Your attention is much appreciated,” said the skipper.

A variety of presenters spoke on topics such as avoiding foodborne illness, healthy eating, summertime destructive weather, lakefront safety, crime prevention, safe driving tips and exercising safely as part of the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign.

The campaign is an annual Navy and Marine Corps initiative to increase awareness of potential risks related to off-duty recreational activities, as well as other summertime endeavors. The campaign launches at the start of Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day weekend.

Summer also includes three holidays, which are often command-approved extended weekends.

Mishaps, as well as associated fatalities, have historically spiked during this time, and it is imperative to maintain an active risk management mindset. This year, the 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign runs from May 30 through Sept. 5.

“ORM (Operational Risk Management)… we live it, we breathe it, every day,” said Johnson.

Special guests Sgt. Ryan Dionne and Officer John Baghdasarian of the Lake Villa (Ill.) Police Department put on a live demonstration of the dangers of drunk driving. Using goggles that simulated .07 and .25 blood alcohol levels, they asked volunteer Sailors to walk a straight line or simulate driving at night. “Remember, the goggles will affect one of your senses (sight), but alcohol will affect all of your senses,” said Dionne.

Karrie Coleman, NSGL occupational safety specialist, stressed drinking plenty of water during outdoor activities. “If you have to keep fit for a living, do it correctly,” Coleman said, urging the audience to “minimize your injury potential.”

“Swimming and alcohol don’t mix,” said Megan Stadlman, MWR operations manager, who briefed lakefront safety. She and Ken Kelly, the physical security specialist with Navy Security Forces, urged Sailors to not go in restricted areas of the base, to include the jetty walls and harbor walls.

Debbie Shields, the “Go for Green” dietician at Galley 535, gave tips on safe food preparation and healthy eating. She noted that one in six Americans contract a foodborne illness every year. “Bacteria thrive and grow faster in warmer conditions,” Shields said. She urged the audience to heat food to the proper temperature before eating and to cool food properly when it is not being consumed. For healthy eating, she advised making half your plate fruit and vegetables.

With warmer weather comes the threat of severe weather such as tornadoes and thunderstorms, said Willie Ramsey, NSGL emergency management officer. Tornadoes can arrive with little or no warning, much like the tornado that occurred on September 2, 2019 in Waukegan, Ill., ten miles north of the base. Ramsey pointed out that the Midwest has a high risk for tornadoes. Tornadoes can destroy buildings, flip cars, and create deadly flying debris. Tornados can happen any time of the year, but peak tornado season in Illinois is during the spring and early summer.

Whether at home or on duty, safety is the responsibility of every Sailor and civilian. “Summer is nearly here,” said Johnson. “We ask that you take care of each other and take care of yourself.”

