Fort Bragg Fair comes to successful close

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s annual Fort Bragg Fair came to a close on Mother’s Day, May 8, at the Fort Bragg Fairgrounds.



Despite the final weekend of the fair being wet and chilly, guests came out in full force. Nearly 30,000 guests attended the fair, a 15% increase based on the three-year average.



“We’re so glad we were able to offer this event to our community this year,” said Jennifer Fayson, DFMWR special event coordinator. “We knew that many had missed the fair these past two years and the attendance records certainly show the community was ready for this event to return.”



Due to COVID-19, the fair had been unable to take place the past two years.



Proceeds from the fair are returned to Fort Bragg Soldiers and Families through purchases of equipment, upgrades to facilities and supporting other MWR events that aren’t financially self-supporting.



“We’re all really excited to be returning to in-person events again,” said Fayson. “We hope that the community will join us for our next big event, the Run, Honor, Remember 5K at 7:30a.m., May 21.”



The Run, Honor, Remember 5K is an annual non-competitive 5K and tribute to fallen Soldiers in remembrance of their sacrifices. Thousands of boots are lined up at Hedrick Stadium, each representing, by name, a fallen Soldier since 9/11.



“Traditionally, the Run, Honor, Remember 5K has been held during All American Week, “said Gary Burton, Fort Bragg director of FMWR. “However, we thought it was so important to maintain the timing of the run to help us to honor America’s fallen heroes in the lead up to Memorial Day.”



All American Week has been postponed to Sept. 26-29 due to the 82nd Airborne Division’s deployment to Poland in February in support of our NATO Allies and to deter further Russian aggression.



For more information on MWR’s upcoming events, services and programs go to https://bragg.armymwr.com/.

