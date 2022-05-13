Doesn’t matter where, the USO is there

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on April 8, 2022 to signify the grand opening of the USO at Morón Air Base, Spain.

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    05.13.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Robert McIlrath 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    For over 80 years the United Service Organization has been providing U.S. military members on active duty, reserve and guard, and their families, a place of refuge while traveling or off duty at their duty station.

    Morón Air Base, Spain, has hosted a few temporary USO locations on base, but on April 8, 2022 after a ribbon cutting ceremony, their USO found a permanent home.

    “The USO has been moved around in the building a couple times,” said Lt. Col. Mark D. Nexon, 496th Air Base Squadron commander. “I can’t see it getting moved again, this is the home now.”

    Before this opening, the closest permanent USO was located about an hour drive south in Naval Station Rota, Spain, .
    “So much time, effort and energy went into making this feel like a home away from home,” said Kayla Clark, NAVSTA Rota USO center manager. “We are so excited to have a USO presence in Marón.”

    The process for establishing a permanent USO location began in the late summer of 2021 and had its share of challenges along the way.

    There was a need to get furniture, snacks and outside vendors to fill some of the other needs that a new USO would require.

    “Initially the logistics of acquiring items from other locations as well finding room for a USO here was a challenge,” said Staff Sgt. Erika Sidari, 496th ABS air transportation function supervisor and primary POC for the USO at Morón AB. “Typically USO’s are near the passenger terminal anyway and we had the space for it.”

    With the official ribbon cutting ceremony completed and the new USO open for patrons, Sidari commented on the overall success leading up to that.

    “We did a soft opening last month, so far I’ve seen people in there all the time, people reading, people taking snacks,” Sidari said. “I’ve had some of the deployers come up and say that they enjoy being there and it’s somewhere nice where they can relax and that makes me happy.”

    The Morón AB USO is located in building 1411, next to the passenger terminal.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doesn’t matter where, the USO is there, by SSgt Robert McIlrath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

