LRAFB hosts local educators to increase awareness, build relationships

Photo By 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo | Resources from the Little Rock AFB School Liaison Program are on display during an educator event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 30, 2022. The event was focused on educating local school districts about the stressors and transitions military families face during PCS moves and connecting them with installation resources to ensure a smooth transition for military youth education. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo)

In an effort to increase awareness and strengthen relationships with local educators and administrators, Little Rock AFB hosted an Educator Event, April 30.



Terri Williams, LRAFB’s School Liaison Program Manager, said the event focused on educating local school districts about the stressors and transitions military families face during PCS moves and connecting them with installation resources to ensure a smooth transition for military youth education.



“The sessions during the event included trainings on how our various resources are here to assist school districts and families during their time at Little Rock,” Williams said. “Partnerships are what make transitions successful.”



In addition to guest remarks from Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer, the deputy commissioner of the elementary and secondary education division at the Arkansas Department of Education, the event also included training sessions from representatives from Kids Included Together and Anchored4Life.



Williams said collaboration between the installation and local schools was at the heart of the Educator Event.



“I have feedback from many of the attendees that they were impressed by how many base resources are available to assist with reaching our families inside the schools,” Williams said.



Williams added that her goal is to continue this event each year with the hopes of growing the number of guest speakers and topics to current issues and trends pertaining to military families during a PCS or periods of transition.



“The end goal is to continue focusing on creating smoother transitions for our scholars as they continue their education from one installation to another,” she said. “Our scholars should not be at a disadvantage with their education due to the military lifestyle. This event is geared toward bringing a focus to those issues and enhancing our youth education services to either eliminate or lower the chances of those stressors from happening.”