Airmen of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structures shop repair a pavilion’s sunshades after they were damaged in a windstorm, May 11, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Airmen sporting the “3E3” identifier patch build structures from the ground up and are tasked with making repairs on these structures, sometimes in hazardous or combat environments. As the construction crew of the Air Force, 3E3 structural specialists can build anything from living quarters to bomb shelters. On an average day structural specialists can pour foundations, erect steel structures, weld and solder, and construct walls, roofs, steps, doors, and windows in both prefabricated and permanent buildings.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 05:55 Story ID: 420644 Location: AL DHAFRA, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen at Work: Structures Specialists, by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.