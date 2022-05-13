Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen at Work: Structures Specialists

    Airmen at Work: Structures Specialists

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.13.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structures shop repair a pavilion’s sunshades after they were damaged in a windstorm, May 11, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Airmen sporting the “3E3” identifier patch build structures from the ground up and are tasked with making repairs on these structures, sometimes in hazardous or combat environments. As the construction crew of the Air Force, 3E3 structural specialists can build anything from living quarters to bomb shelters. On an average day structural specialists can pour foundations, erect steel structures, weld and solder, and construct walls, roofs, steps, doors, and windows in both prefabricated and permanent buildings.

