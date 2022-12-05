A New Leader in the Land of the Morning Calm

CAMP HUMPHREYS, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – On a sunny day of May, the 1st Theater Signal Brigade, 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced welcomed the new incoming Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Jason O. Luckey during a Change of Command Ceremony held at the Freedom Field in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea on May 12, 2022.



A Change of Command Ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another.



As the ceremony was close to beginning, family, friends, colleagues, and soldiers of the 304th ESB-E gathered not only to receive the incoming Commander but also to recognize the outgoing Commander, Lt. Col. Mickey M. West who served as the 304th ESB-E Commander for two years.



U.S. Army First Lieutenant Dahee A. Choi presided over the ceremony.

The ceremony had the presence of the Command team of the 1TSB, Col. Anne-Marie Wiersgalla, 1TSB Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt Maj. Jay A. High, 1TSB Brigade Command Sergeant Major, and the presence of the distinguished guest, Brig. Gen. Joseph D’costa, Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General Sustainment.



As the ceremony took place, the presentation of the Battalion and its Companies followed by the presentation of the Unit’s Colors marked the path to the official pass of the Colors.



In Change of Command ceremonies, passing the colors ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust, and signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit's commander.



After the colors were passed from the West as outgoing Battalion Commander to Luckey as the new Battalion Commander, Wiersgalla shared remarks about West’s time as Commander, along with words of appreciation.



“Lt. Col. West lead by example, as he cultivated a team that respects and takes care of one another and always accomplishes the mission,” said Wiersgalla as she addressed West. “No matter the task, Lt. Col. West along with his Command Sgt. Maj. and leaders of the 304th ESB-E were ready, always ready to meet the challenge by harnessing the enormous talent of this great team.”



At the same time, Wiersgalla recognized Luckey as the new Battalion Commander.



“Lucky, you are now the Commander of his great Battalion,” said Wiersgalla looking at Luckey. “Today you are inheriting an experienced and highly motivated organization with a proud and proven record of success.



Following this, West addressed the public and his former soldiers with words of appreciation and reaffirmation of their dedication to the unit and their accomplishment as a team.



“We always kept our priorities about readiness, building teams, and families,” said West looking at the formation of soldiers. “You came together on a routine basis, really supporting each other and your efforts to accomplish the mission every day.”



Lastly, Luckey addressed the audience and his now, new team, pledging his ultimate dedication and leadership.



“You have my pledge to continue the high standards of training, discipline, and combat readiness that you have established thus far,” said Luckey. “You aslo have my pledge to caretake our rich traditions, history, and lineage as we move into the one hundred and first year of our organization’s service to our nation.”



At the end of Luckey’s remarks, the 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced officially welcomed its new leader, its new caretaker, and its new Commander, Lt. Col. Jason O. Luckey who is ready, always ready to complete the mission and lead his team to success.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 02:34 Story ID: 420642 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A New Leader in the Land of the Morning Calm, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.