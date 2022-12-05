USS Green Bay holds change of command

Photo By Seaman Matthew Bakerian | SASEBO, Japan (May 12, 2022) Capt. James T. Robinson, commanding officer of the...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Matthew Bakerian | SASEBO, Japan (May 12, 2022) Capt. James T. Robinson, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), departs his change-of-command ceremony in the ship’s vehicle stowage area. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan (May 12, 2022) – Capt. James T. Robinson, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20), turned over command to Capt. Severn B. Stevens in a ceremony aboard Green Bay, May 12.



The ceremony was held in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, with Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, presiding.



Robinson’s tour included two forward-deployed patrols in support of ESG-7, most recently a composite deployment, participating in Exercise Noble Fusion with the USS America (LHA 6) Amphibious Ready Group, and Exercise Cobra Gold 22 alongside the Royal Thai Navy.



“The ship is just a big pile of steel, fuel and electronics with her crew,” said Robinson, addressing the ship’s crew. “They’re the ones who bring her to life. She is alive, fully certified, two solid patrols under her belt, coming out of the last major yard period ready to put to sea for whatever tasking her nation needs. I cannot put into words how proud I am of this crew.”



Stevens had previously served on the Joint Staff as the assistant deputy director for the Middle East.



“I’m blessed and honored to have this opportunity to lead a forward-deployed warship again, at sea,” said Stevens. “To the officers, chiefs and crew: Your trust in each other and cohesion were evident from the moment I stepped on the brow. This ship and her crew are ready to fight tonight.”



Stevens graduated from Savannah State University and commissioned 1999. He served aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Mahan (DDG 72), USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 42), USS Juneau (LPD 10) and USS Denver (LPD 9), and on the staffs of Commander, Task Force 70 and U.S. 7th Fleet. He was the executive officer and commanding officer aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42).



Robinson’s next assignment will be as Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 1 in San Diego.



Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.