Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint, Dynamic Deterrence Missions in Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA –The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) conducted deterrence missions in the Philippine Sea through demonstration of long range maritime strikes with Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) on May 9.



"Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is a powerful presence in the Philippine Sea that serves as a deterrent to aggressive or malign actors and supports a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Rear Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group Three. "There is no better way to strengthen our combat-credible capabilities than to work alongside other joint forces to demonstrate our commitment to sovereignty, the region, and a rules-based international order."



Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 aircraft, integral to the Air Wing of the Future, including the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and F-35C Lightning, launched from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while underway in the Philippine Sea to conduct joint, dynamic deterrence missions with mission support and aerial refueling from Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) KC-135 Stratotankers.



“Carrier Air Wing Nine’s highly skilled aviators and Sailors, with the coordination and support from Pacific Air Forces, demonstrated concurrent, multi-axis long range maritime strike capabilities,” said Capt. Lew Callaway, commander, CVW-9. “Naval aviators led a joint team to demonstrate to any potential adversary that we may hold their forces at risk at a time and place of our choice, from every direction.”



Abraham Lincoln, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Spruance (DDG 111) and USS Dewey (DDG 105) trained to their multi-domain mission sets to defend the carrier while supporting strike group-wide capabilities.



The Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



The ABECSG consists of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 including Abraham Lincoln; Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9; Destroyer Squadron 21; Mobile Bay (CG 53); and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG 102) and Spruance.



CVW-9 consists of an F-35C squadron, the “Black Knights” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314; three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons, the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14; “Black Aces” of VFA 41, the “Vigilantes” of VFA 151; “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, operating the EA-18G Growler; “Wallbangers” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, operating the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye; “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, operating the CMV-22B Osprey; “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 operating the MH-60S Sea Hawk; and “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, operating the MH-60R Sea Hawk.



For more news from CSG-3, http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSAL-CVN72#

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 00:12 Story ID: 420636 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint, Dynamic Deterrence Missions in Philippine Sea, by ENS Gabriel Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.