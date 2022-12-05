8th MP Tackles Abandoned Vehicle Issue in Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command assisted in the removal of 240 abandoned vehicles during a spring clean-up effort on Hawaii’s U.S. Army garrisons named Operation Clean Sweep Hawaii, through the week of May 9. Abandoned vehicles have been a constant issue throughout the state and in the military communities on Oahu in particular. According to the Directorate of Emergency Services on island, more than 696 abandoned vehicles have been towed since August of 2021.



The mission, which aimed to combat the growing abandoned vehicle problem in the military communities on and off the Army installations in Hawaii, charged 8th MP leadership with the operational oversight necessary to get the job done. The “Watchdogs” diligently facilitated contracted towing services on to the bases for a week and directed them to each and every one of the vehicles identified as abandoned.



Col. Michael C Jensik, commander of the 8th MP Bde., coordinated the efforts of his units with 25th Infantry Division leadership and the DES to ensure the operation ran as smoothly as possible.



"Abandoned vehicles are a problem everyone recognizes in the community," said Jensik. "This week we are taking measures to clear many of the abandoned vehicles on our installations and informing our Army ‘Ohana’ of the options that are available for handling the disposition of their personally owned vehicle. The safety and quality of life for our communities is one of our top priorities."



Last year, the Army instituted a policy requiring all Soldiers, civilian employees and their family members to register vehicles that they drive onto Hawaii U.S. Army garrisons and has vowed to charge offenders with crimes under the Uniform Code of Military Justice if identified to have left a vehicle abandoned while stationed there.

