Naval District Washington Honors Gold Star Families

WASHINGTON -- Rear Adm. Michael Steffen, commandant, Naval District Washington (NDW), signed a proclamation in honor of Gold Star Awareness Month during a town hall at NDW headquarters on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on May 13th, 2022.

The proclamation declares May as Gold Star awareness month. During this time, Steffen pledged to support Gold Star families and called upon all members of the command to honor the memory of service members who passed away while serving their country.

"We owe our deepest appreciation to the families of fallen service members," said Steffen. "As we approach Memorial Day, it is with pleasure that I sign this proclamation in remembrance of our devotion to Gold Star families who carry on with pride and courage. We are committed to supporting families through the grieving process and providing them with connection and support for as long as they desire."

The Navy Gold Star program at NDW provides support to survivors of active duty deaths, including combat, illness, accidental suicide, and other causes of death. Navy Gold Star families include spouses, children, parents, and siblings of active duty deceased service members. The program encourages military and community members to come forward to assist Gold Star Families in their midst with support and recognition.

"It is important and meaningful that Rear Adm. Steffen is dedicating command time and resources to honor our Gold Star families," said Patsy Jackson, the regional Navy Gold Star coordinator at NDW. "The Gold Star program means helping the families of fallen service members stay connected to the Navy community and each other while remembering their loved ones.”

The NDW Gold Star program provides both acute and long-term services to NDW Gold Star families. First, the program offers assistance as they handle the details and decisions surrounding the death of an active duty service member. Next, it is both a resource for information and benefits, and a community for members for as long as they desire to stay connected with the Navy.

For more information regarding the Navy Gold Star Program, please visit https://www.navygoldstar.com.

For more information about NDW and to stay informed please visit our social at https://www.facebook.com/NavDistWash.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:08 Story ID: 420597 Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval District Washington Honors Gold Star Families, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.