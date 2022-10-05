NSGL Sailors Participate in a Base-Wide Cleanup

Sailors assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes and its tenant commands gathered together for a base-wide cleanup on May 4, 2022. While Earth Day was recognized worldwide the week prior, Great Lakes set aside the time for their own day of recognition.

“Earth Day is a worldwide event and I think it’s amazing that the U.S. Navy recognizes the cause,” said Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Heather Bassett, from Miami. “It’s great that we were able to take a couple hours aside from the many missions we have to meet to help make this planet better for us and future generations.”

The event began with remarks from Naval Station Great Lakes’ Commanding Officer, Capt. Jason J. Williamson, addressing the importance of maintaining a clean environment and thanking attendees.

“Our installation is the quarterdeck of the Navy and it’s important for us to show pride in that,” said Williamson. “Taking care of our base is crucial, not only for presentation but also preservation.”

Installation staff – uniformed and civilian alike – joined students and staff from the variety of training schools. With rubber gloves adorned and trash bags in hand, the group disbursed across all parts of the base picking up trash and debris. This volunteer opportunity is one of many ways Sailors interact with their community both inside and outside of the gate.

“Volunteering is important because it makes the community a little bit of their own,” said Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Eboni Mirabal, from Wood River, Illinois. “Volunteering is all about helping the communities but when you get out and assist in a base or ship operation you’re not only putting yourself out there and a little bit of you sticks with it.

Mirabal noted that the base cleanup helps the wildlife that calls the land home. Previously, NSGL has aided in rescue efforts for the common tern but also houses a number of plants and animals native to the Great Lakes region.

“I think every day we should always do our best to take care of our home,” said Bassett. “All it takes is one person to spread the word and bring awareness to keeping our planet clean.”

