JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. — Joint Base Charleston partnered with National Conference Services Incorporated to host a Tech Expo May 10 at the Charleston Club on base.



NCSI is a no-cost government contractor that conducts technology expositions, showcasing new and innovative technology to military installations worldwide.



“We want to make sure that the Air Force is staying up to date with current things,” said Katia Sears, NCSI event marketing manager. “It’s important for us to connect with people outside of military-based companies so we have different perspectives.”



Throughout the exposition, Airmen were able to speak with industry professionals about the technological possibilities for Joint Base Charleston and the surrounding community.



“It’s important to bring people in from different career fields to see what else is going on in the world as far as technology,” said Master Sgt. Charles Hulse, 628th Communications Squadron Cyber Operation Flight section chief. “It helps inspire them to think outside the box while at work.”



Being immersed in an innovative environment allowed both Airmen and base leadership to brainstorm new ideas for solving problems within their workplaces.



“New technology is always out there,” said Hulse.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 13:57 Story ID: 420579 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Charleston hosts Tech Expo, by Amn Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.