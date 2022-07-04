10th SFG(A) Leads Training with Fort Carson Partner Forces

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The Originals are no strangers to teaching and training with foreign and domestic partner forces. However, this time was a bit different, and a first for this combined training. Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) recently conducted training with a range of Soldiers from 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, World Class Athlete Program and Garrison Command Fort Carson from March 21 to April 7, 2022. The training, just shy of three weeks, was held on the 10th SFG(A) compound.

“Many of our mission sets as Green Berets require working by, with and through a partner force,” said the Team Detachment Commander in 10th SFG(A). “Training with 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) and Garrison Command (GC) Soldiers provided us the opportunity to improve our train, advise and assist skills and build relationships with units across Fort Carson.”

Not only was this a chance for the Operators to improve in the areas of advising and assisting partner forces, but it was also an opportunity for the participating Soldiers to gain advanced training on skill sets needed to execute what is known as a full-mission profile.

“We covered several topics but focused on skills needed to execute what we call a full-mission profile,” said the Detachment Team Sergeant. “This encompasses receiving a mission from higher up, conducting a military decision-making process or troop-leading procedures, executing the mission and exploiting intel for follow-on targets.”

For 4th SFAB, WCAP and Garrison Command Soldiers, week one consisted of learning the military decision-making process, pre-combat checks and inspections, vehicle and personal load out, convoy operations, tactical combat casualty care, long-range marksmanship, small unit tactics, center-of-gravity, Criticality, Accessibility, Recuperability, Vulnerability, Effect and Recognizability analysis and the Find, Fix, Finish, Exploit, Analyze and Disseminate targeting cycle.

Week two covered combat marksmanship and close-quarters battle, while week three covered full-mission profiles and deliberate mission-planning that led into a hastier planning culmination of different infiltration methods.

During the course, 10th SFG(A) also supported 4th SFAB’s un-stabilized heavy weapons gunnery and qualified four WCAP and GC Soldiers on Combat Life Saver.

“I knew it was going to be a learning experience, regardless of what my level of proficiency was,” said Staff Sgt. Taylor Cason, 4th SFAB Operations Advisor. “It was fun, though. I feel like myself and the team took away more than what we were coming in expecting.”

Cason went on to explain how excited he was to train on close-quarters battle, having the opportunity to clear houses, which pertains directly to his job. He also spoke on how surprising it was to see how quickly his team was able to understand and put into action tactics and techniques taught and used by the Operators.

“I thought the crawl, walk, run was going to be kind of crawl, crawl, crawl, walk, run,” said Cason. “But our team is competent. We picked it up and were able to run with it.”

The roles of the 10th SFG(A) Detachment Commander and Team Sergeant are to advise the partner force Commander and Team Sergeants. For the commander, this means giving the commander’s intent, key tasks, end state for the training (left and right limits) and empowering the non-commissioned officers with everything they need to execute the mission. For the team sergeant, this includes advising on full-spectrum operations from start to finish, passing on experience and knowledge and identifying capability strengths and vulnerabilities while keeping the Commanders informed.

While this combined training was the first, both the detachment commander and team sergeant look forward to future training opportunities with 4th SFAB, WCAP and Garrison Command.

Cason and Staff Sgt. Zachary Miller, 4th SFAB Intelligence Advisor, shared similar thoughts when it comes to training with 10th SFG(A): the Green Berets are a huge wealth of knowledge and are always willing to help whoever will reach out.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 14:33 Story ID: 420577 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th SFG(A) Leads Training with Fort Carson Partner Forces, by SGT Ashley Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.