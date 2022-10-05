Naval Air Facility El Centro Holds Combined Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

NAVAL AIR FACILITY EL CENTRO, Calif. – Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) held a change of command and retirement ceremony, May 10.



During the ceremony Capt. Michael D. Lee, from Honolulu, relieved Capt. William A. Perkins, from South Windsor, Conn., who retired after 28 years of service.



Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) was the guest speaker, and spoke highly of Capt. Perkins and the crew and staff of NAFEC.



“Under [Perkin]’s leadership, together with 330 military and civilian personnel, team El Centro earned two awards for retention and three five star awards for the galley, was selected for the NRSW installation excellence award (small unit), and supported 208 U.S. and multi-national military detachments, encompassing over 1,500 aircraft and 29,000 personnel,” said Barnett. “We could go on and on, but this is simply a combination of [his] leadership and NAFEC’s exceptional teamwork. Not bad for a P-3 [Orion] dude! You make us proud.”



Capt. Perkins has served as the commanding officer of NAFEC since March, 2020. During his career, Capt. Parkins has accumulated more than 3000 flight hours in 6 different models of the P-3 Orion and 19 other airframes, and 11 deployments in support of various world-wide operations.



Perkins thanked his family, friends, and the men and women of NAFEC for their support during his time as commanding officer.



“The single most important thing to me during my time in Command here was the base relationship with the [Imperial] Valley. I am so thankful to have met so many friends out in the local community,” said Perkins. “The relationship the base has with the Imperial Valley is unparalleled, and the customer support the men and women, NAFEC’s Sailors, civilians, and Department of Defense contractors, provide our visiting squadrons is top notch. I am humbled every day to serve alongside this wonderful, mission-oriented team.”



During the ceremony, Perkins was presented with the Legion of Merit for his performance as commanding officer from March 2020 to May 2022.



Lee officially took command of NAFEC as orders were read and salutes were rendered.



“Since the last change of command, nearly 30,000 warriors have passed through NAFEC,” said Lee. “Each of them making our nation and our allies better because of this team. What I ask of you is this: Continue to be a vital part of training the best.”



Lee completed his assignment serving as executive officer of Naval Leadership and Ethics Command San Diego, before transferring to NAFEC.



His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), and various campaign and unit awards.

