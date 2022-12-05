Former Iraqi interpreter, continues to support the warfighter as a U.S. Air Force Cyber Operator

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Senior Airman Levoun Ohan Network Management Operator of the 691st Cyberspace...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Senior Airman Levoun Ohan Network Management Operator of the 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany manages the U.S. Air Force Europe network, including troubleshooting, fixing, creating, configuring infrastructure network devices within the USAFE theatre. His journey to enlisting in the Air Force as a cyber operator Feb. 18, 2020 exemplifies a story of grit, determination and the sacrifice for the freedoms that the U.S. military serves to protect worldwide. Ohan is very proud and has a strong belief in telling the story of his background and ethnicity. “I came from Armenian Origins-- my ancestors had to flee to Iraq during the Armenian Genocide that was responsible for killing 1.5 Million Armenians,” said Ohan. “It is a part of who I'm besides having been raised in Iraq,” said Ohan. Ohan was born and raised in Baghdad, Iraq, became an Iraqi interpreter for the U.S. Military in 2003 at the start of the war. see less | View Image Page

This past year, the 688th Cyberspace Wing has implemented the mission statement surrounding the acronym CLIMB (Culture, Leadership, Innovation, Mission and Being the Best you can be) as part of their ethos in getting after the Air Force’s core missions.



It is no surprise that as we highlight the caliber and culture of Airmen around the Wing their own incredible stories of their personal climbs surface.



Senior Airman Levoun Ohan Network Management Operator of the 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany manages the U.S. Air Force Europe network, including troubleshooting, fixing, creating, configuring infrastructure network devices within the USAFE theatre.



His journey to enlisting in the Air Force as a cyber operator Feb. 18, 2020 exemplifies a story of grit, determination and the sacrifice for the freedoms that the U.S. military serves to protect worldwide.



Ohan is very proud and has a strong belief in telling the story of his background and ethnicity.

“I came from Armenian Origins-- my ancestors had to flee to Iraq during the Armenian Genocide that was responsible for killing 1.5 Million Armenians,” said Ohan. “It is a part of who I'm besides having been raised in Iraq,” said Ohan.

Ohan was born and raised in Baghdad, Iraq, became an Iraqi interpreter for the U.S. Military in 2003 at the start of the war.



“I survived a lot of IEDs (improvised explosive devices) in Iraq while I was working with multinational forces,” said Ohan when discussing what inspired him to serve. “It was sometimes eye opening to see you survived and you thank God for that. That is why I wanted to pay back the U.S. by giving back to the military.”



I always admired the discipline, respected the uniform and built a level of cohesion as I was in close combat with them, added Ohan.



As an Iraqi national, ISIS views anyone who assists multinational forces as traitorous, putting Ohan and his family’s life in danger.



Ohan applied and gained his refugee status in 2013 after applying in 2008 undergoing a long background process with the embassy.



“ I had to start life from ground zero again in a different country,” said Ohan. Although I had my own degree, I had to study and prove myself in the new community here.”



Ohan who graduated with his bachelor’s degree in software engineering, said he was passionate about computers and waited until he was naturalized in 2019 in order to qualify for the AFSC as a cyber operator.



“I didn’t want to do anything else, I wanted to take advantage of my expertise,” said Ohan. “I got the cyber job and that is where the journey started.”



Ohan has taken the Defense Language Test Proficiency tests for standard Arabic, Iraqi and Levantine dialogues.



“When I joined I didn’t see myself as unique,” said Ohan.



“The beauty of the Air Force is its diversity. You see all kinds of nationalities, races which makes it stronger.”



You cannot say the Air Force is all white or all American, it has all of the compounds of the community which makes it stronger, Ohan added.



“So I felt like I am a brick in that wall, like some major component in that aspect,” said Ohan.



“I left from Iraq and we never planned for the future because you never know,” said Ohan when discussing what is next. “There was this idea that you go out but you may not come back–at least not in one piece.”



I have been told by leadership that I should make considerations for the future and I have signed for four more years, Ohan said.



“So far this experience has enriched me with a lot of school,” said Ohan. “To see my family safe and live a good life is my motivation every day.”



Ohan has been recognized for his accomplishments by his squadron, colleagues and leadership.



“I feel proud, I accomplished a lot and there is a lot to be accomplished in the future.”