    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy DPW personnel bring 'reuse' items for Earth Day cleanup effort

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members "reuse" some items April 29, 2022, from the Fort...

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy community members “reuse” some items April 29, 2022, from the Fort McCoy the Reuse-It Store of building 207 during the post’s Earth Day cleanup event on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    A large number of items from the store were “reused” while dozens of Fort McCoy community members spent four hours cleaning up the installation as part of an Earth Day effort.

    The Earth Day event as well as the use of the items was organized by Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works personnel.

    Every April, Fort McCoy holds events that remember the importance of taking care of the environment, including celebrating Earth Day, Arbor Day, and more.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Wisconsin
    environment
    Fort McCoy
    Earth Day
    Army environmental operations
    installation cleanup

