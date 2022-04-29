Photo Essay: Fort McCoy DPW personnel bring 'reuse' items for Earth Day cleanup effort

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members “reuse” some items April 29, 2022, from the Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members “reuse” some items April 29, 2022, from the Fort McCoy the Reuse-It Store of building 207 during the post’s Earth Day cleanup event on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. A large number of items from the store were “reused” while dozens of Fort McCoy community members spent four hours cleaning up the installation as part of an Earth Day effort. The Earth Day event as well as the use of the items was organized by Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works personnel. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy community members “reuse” some items April 29, 2022, from the Fort McCoy the Reuse-It Store of building 207 during the post’s Earth Day cleanup event on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



A large number of items from the store were “reused” while dozens of Fort McCoy community members spent four hours cleaning up the installation as part of an Earth Day effort.



The Earth Day event as well as the use of the items was organized by Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works personnel.



Every April, Fort McCoy holds events that remember the importance of taking care of the environment, including celebrating Earth Day, Arbor Day, and more.



