CSM Richardson assumes responsibility of 1st TSC

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The 1st Theater Sustainment Command conducted an assumption of responsibility ceremony here at Waybur Theater May 11, welcoming its newest command sergeant major.



Command Sgt. Maj. Albert E. Richardson Jr. assumed the responsibilities as the senior enlisted advisor for the 1st TSC during the ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st TSC.



Russell thanked Richardson’s family and referenced his most recent role as the command sergeant major for the 23rd Quartermaster Brigade at the U.S. Quartermaster School.



“That tells me that he does have experience understanding our doctrinal base, our Sustainment Center of Excellence... He has experience training Soldiers, training those folks who we can’t wait to get out in the field so that we can make mission.”



He also served as the battalion command sergeant major for the 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas.



“That tells me that he understands what it means to support the maneuver formation. That’s very critical to what we do downrange,” the commanding general said.



Richardson has served for 27 years. Throughout his career, he served in every leadership position from squad leader to command sergeant major.



Russell ensured the audience he did his due diligence when selecting Richardson for the position.



“When I interviewed Command Sgt. Maj. Richardson, he probably thought it was going to be 15 minutes… One hour and 30 minutes later, we were done. So if you do not think I did not put him through the paces, and walked away with three pages of notes from that interview, trust me, he is fully vetted,” Russell said.



In his new role, Richardson becomes the senior enlisted advisor to Russell, advising him daily on the execution of the sustainment mission in the Central Command theater. He is now responsible for the health and welfare of eight brigades and two area support groups with more than 12,000 assigned Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and contractors, deployed to 11 countries across the Middle East, in support of more than 60,000 personnel and an area of responsibility which spans 20 countries.



During his remarks, Richardson said, “My wife Da Sondra and I are committed to Team Fort Knox and the people downrange every day.”



Calling himself a strong sergeant, the new advisor is ready for his new assignment.



He concluded his remarks with, “Blackjack 7 signing in on the net.”

