    RAF Mildenhall welcomes new wave of honorary commanders

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2022

    Story by Capt. Tyler Whiting 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Top base leadership welcomed 13 new honorary commanders into service during an induction ceremony, April 25, 2022.

    “The Honorary Commander Program is one of our most important community relations initiatives,” said Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander. “I’m delighted that so many of our local community leaders have volunteered to participate in this program and look forward to working with them as Team Mildenhall Honorary Commanders.”

    The Honorary Commanders’ Program increases the bond between local civic leaders and the U.S. Air Force. The goal of a civic leader program is to engage, educate and empower local, regional and national level community leaders to be advocates for the USAF, Airmen and their families.

    Honorary commanders are invited to participate in the program for a period of one year, with the option to extend on an annual basis for up to a total of three years.

    “The Honorary Commander Program is designed to encourage an exchange of ideas, experiences, and friendship between key members of the local civilian community and the RAF Mildenhall military community. It’s our goal to make our honorary commanders part of our Team Mildenhall Family” said Natalie Murphy, 100th ARW community relations advisor. “The ultimate goal of the program is to forge a mutual learning experience to continue cultivating the relationship between the US military in the UK and British communities.”

    Media queries should be directed to the 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs office at 100arw.pamr@us.af.mil.

